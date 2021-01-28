 Skip to main content
Letter: Time for Congress to get to work
Congress made a rule that no bill could be added to another at the last minute (called pork barrel). Without the ability to add these special bills favoring one state over another, there is no incentive to cooperate. You vote for my bill and I will vote for yours. Some pork barrel projects, like the bridge to nowhere. were pretty ridiculous but provided jobs for numerous people and got support for their representative. Without this practice, there is no incentive to cooperate left. As a consquence little has been done by Congress and the past two presidents have been forced to use their executive powers. This has given the presidents too much power. We also need to stop the filibuster where hours are wasted with a congress member talking, nobody listening and no change in the ultimate vote. Congress needs to quit goofing off and get to work.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

