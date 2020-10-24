Letter: Time for Pinocchio to go

The 2016 rivals of the current Oval office's occupant (to call him president gives him unwarranted dignity) called him a xenophobic, misogynistic, racist bigot. Today those same Congressional Republicans are his enablers.
Geppeto Putin's Pinocchio has accomplished more in four years to destroy America than the puppeteer in 40. Failure to denounce a white supremacy group telling them to 'stand down but stand ready' is a call for civil unrest.
He has no plan to combat Covid-19 and rejects medical experts' guidance.
He is trying to reverse everything the Obama/Biden administration accomplished. He promises to protect pre-existing conditions but is in court trying to kill Obamacare with no replacement plan and strip health insurance from millions of Americans during a pandemic.
His nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg would reverse everything she fought for.
His cavalier attitude about the virus puts everyone in jeopardy. He has to go.
Dave Glicksman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
