Letter: Time for Pinocchio to go
The 2016 rivals of the current Oval office's occupant (to call him president gives him unwarranted dignity) called him a xenophobic, misogynistic, racist bigot. Today those same Congressional Republicans are his enablers.

Geppeto Putin's Pinocchio has accomplished more in four years to destroy America than the puppeteer in 40. Failure to denounce a white supremacy group telling them to 'stand down but stand ready' is a call for civil unrest.

He has no plan to combat Covid-19 and rejects medical experts' guidance.

He is trying to reverse everything the Obama/Biden administration accomplished. He promises to protect pre-existing conditions but is in court trying to kill Obamacare with no replacement plan and strip health insurance from millions of Americans during a pandemic.

His nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg would reverse everything she fought for.

His cavalier attitude about the virus puts everyone in jeopardy. He has to go.

Dave Glicksman

North side

