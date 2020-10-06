Letter: Time for the 25th Amendment

Dexamethasone is the steroid that doctors prescribed for Trump. Some old these effects, according to Newsweek, are aggression, agitation, anxiety, irritability and mood changes. It can also lead to grandiose delusions.
The President of the United States is taking this medication. He’s already been known to have most of these traits, but the medication increases the effects. He’s also on another experimental drug, 8-gram doses of Remdesivir. The contra-affects of the meds added to the vitamin regime are entirely unknown. But his doctors say, “They’re probably safe.”
The point is, this man is leading the greatest country in the world. Is this the man, especially on these drugs, the man we want in charge at this time? He was, and is even more so now, mentally unstable and going through a crisis. He must step aside for the good of the country, the lives of citizens and his personal health.
Time for Section 3-4 of the 25th Amendment.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!