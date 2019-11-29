I think it is a foregone conclusion that the House will issue Articles of Impeachment,that may well happen in the very near future.
Also, I think the common thought is that the Senate will, due to Republican control, not convict.
I am not sure how Senator Kyrsten Sinema will vote (I suspect for conviction), but am quite sure Senator Martha McSally will vote in favor of the President.
The only thing we citizens can do is flood both Senator's offices with our opinions. Not at all sure if it will make a difference, but doing nothing will definitely not make a difference.
Randy Garmon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.