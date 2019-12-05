Re: the Dec. 3 letter "US must get serious about climate change."
This letter gets it right in saying we’ll need a new president—and, I’d add, a new Congress—to deal with the immanent, life-threatening crisis.
The reports from the international scientific community (IPCC) keep getting more dire every year, we keep ignoring them at our peril.
The latest IPCC/National Academy of Sciences report, published just last month, says we must now cut greenhouse emissions not 50%, but 75%, by 2030. If we’d listened to the scientists and started cutting our emissions a decade ago we could have achieved the same results by making 2% cuts every year.
By procrastinating (or being in denial about the climate crisis) we’ve made it much more difficult to reach the goal necessary to prevent catastrophic climate change. However, we have no option but to make the cuts by the deadline or we’ll face runaway, unstoppable global warming: A doomsday scenario.
Pete Kuntz
Downtown
