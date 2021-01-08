 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Time-sensitive Prayer
View Comments

Letter: Time-sensitive Prayer

TIME-SENSITIVE PRAYER

He’s addressing the nation on CNN.

How do you know he’s lying?  His lips

are moving.  The joke was funny

four years ago.  Now, we shrug,

at a loss for words.  Dante damned

corrupt politicians to the Eighth Circle

of Hell, Stone Ditch Number Five.

Even a singing cowboy, back

in the imaginary day, knew he’d

have to “slap leather” if someone

called him a liar.  Today, “liar”

means something between 

a hobby & a vocation.  Lord, 

shut his mouth, make him go 

away.  We promise to be good.

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News