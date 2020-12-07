Letter: Time to change ringtones

Governor Ducey explained his “Hail to the Chief” cell phone ringtone before his recent press conference confirming the Arizona election results. He noted that Trump and Pence call him so often this was necessary to get his attention for their important calls. Since the election, and because I fondly remember the Beatles, I suggest new ringtones for Trump and Pence for Governor Ducey’s cell phone. The first choice would be, “ I’m A Loser,” followed by, “Nowhere Man,” and finally “The Fool on the Hill.” Making these changes will avoid making mistakes on calls from the new incoming President and Vice-President.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
