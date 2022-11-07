 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to cry uncle on climate?

On 11/3 D. Pearce wrote `with China, India, and Russia continuing to build more coal-fired power plants...

anything we do to reduce fossil fuel consumption will have a negligible effect on global warming'. This suggests the question, what can we do to enjoin other nations to do their part? A much discussed possibility: a border carbon adjustment mechanism. On 7/28 I wrote `It is a truism that global warming is a global problem. We do not control our own climate destiny. Other countries such as China and India have the same incentive to act as we do... It is in the common interests of all nations to couple climate goals and trade. It also happens to be in our own economic self-interests: by some estimates China uses three times the carbon to produce goods compared to the U.S.'.

Doug Pickrell

Midtown

