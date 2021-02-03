 Skip to main content
Letter: Time to End the Filibuster
On January 31st, I read that Kyrsten Sinema is one of two Democratic Senators to oppose ending the filibuster and that she is not open to changing her mind. What? Why? Ending the filibuster is essential to passing critical legislation to improve health care, economic justice, protection of the environment, sound immigration policy and much more. Frankly, I am more than disappointed in Senator Sinema; I am embarrassed that I worked for her election and continued to support her when her allegiance to causes of small "d" democracy were questioned. The Republicans in Congress, like their counterparts in Phoenix, are interested only in holding onto power by any means, including overturning the will of the voters! They wield power in support of power! Trusting them, giving them the benefit of the doubt in the name of bipartisan unity is a fool's errand. It will not advance the needs of the majority for whom the McConnell's of the world hold disdain. Senator Sinema must reconsider, or many voters will.

Sue Garcia

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

