Letter: Time to get rid of right-wing extremists through elections

We refer to extremists as a new phenomenon created by our last, so-called Republican president, #45 (actually an autocrat).

Far-right extremism is not new in America. Lamentably, it's been around since revolutionaries turned Boston Harbor into a " port of tea." Take Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his phony anti-Communism campaign from 1947 to 1951. It turned out some people I knew in the "industry," were labeled as such. Careers were ruined.

One of those people, a beautiful, talented actress and person, Marsha Hunt, died Wednesday at 104. She talked about her experiences speaking on a Peace Panel in Stockholm and protesting the McCarthy hearings. It was a purge against, almost exclusively, Democrats. "Enemies of America!" That was 1947.

In 1962, radicals blew up two fellow panelists' houses while Marsha was speaking at a forum on extremists.

A false article appeared in 'Red Wave' in 1996. But, once again, her offers of work disappeared.

Remove red and blue colored sunglasses. Extremism is old news. Use your vote - intelligently.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side