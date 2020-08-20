 Skip to main content
Letter: Time To Give Serious Thought
Letter: Time To Give Serious Thought

Are you an older Republican who’s concerned because Donald Trump seems more focused on disrupting the election than protecting you from COVID-19?

Are you a conservative, who’s worried your mailed prescriptions will be lost or delayed due to Trumpublican sabotage of Postal Service?

Are you a stay-at-home mom who’s offended that Trump thinks “suburban housewives” are all prejudiced racists opposed to public housing?

Are you a devout Christian who cringed when Trump used the Bible as a prop in a photo-op?

Are you a compassionate conservative who feels your humanity includes caring about the planet and its climate?

Are you a responsible gun owner who thinks weapons of war belong with armies and with the mentally ill?

If you are, I urge you to give serious thought to voting for Joe Biden and Democratic candidates who want to restore the soul of our nation by bringing back decency, honesty and unity.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

