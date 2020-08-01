Letter: Time to Hit the Reset Button

We are a big nation and we should never expect everyone to agree on everything. I appreciate the perspectives of those submitting letters to the editor regardless of their political persuasion. They make me think. What troubles me is the vitriol, finger pointing, name calling and nastiness that has become increasingly prevalent in these letters from all corners of our political spectrum. It’s one thing to be passionate in your perspective. It’s shameful to be offensive. But it seems clear some feel they have been given license to be and are every day more and more “offensive”. Having an opposing opinion and stating one’s case respectfully is one thing. Attacking someone for an opinion that is contrary to one’s perspective is just bad behavior not worthy of consideration. We can be a civil society but only if everyone tries.
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
