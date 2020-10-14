Letter: Time to hold Democrats accountable for what they did to Pres. Trump

For over two years, we had a fabricated baseless “Russia collusion” investigation going on into candidate Donald Trump, then as President. Special Counsel Mueller’s team of federal prosecutors was stacked with partisan Democrats like Andrew Weissmann, who destroyed people’s lives in a highly publicized Enron case. The House of Representatives conducted a parallel investigation. Despicable characters like Democrat Adam Schiff often appeared before the news media cameras claiming having seen plenty of evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia. All lies. The House investigation concluded there was no collusion! Then came the Democrat partisan impeachment of President Trump by Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives spearheaded by Schiff and Jerry Nadler. Democrats in the House had wanted to impeach Trump since day one. Democrats, and their news media allies, refused to accept Trump as a duly elected President and sought to subvert and sabotage him 24/7 for four years. Democrats need to be held accountable for what they have egregiously and maliciously done to President Trump.
Doug Lawrence
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
