Letter: Time to Inspire--Again
It didn't have to be like this--400K COVID-19 deaths and 24M infections that may impact personal health for generations. Unfortunately, too many people don't realize that much of this anguish could have been prevented. When America focuses on a goal, we get it done. We put people on the moon 50 years ago! Americans created television, the polio vaccine, and microprocessors. Most American innovations come from research at least partially funded by the U.S. Government, i.e., all of us contributing to the greater good. Thank goodness Government doesn't have to "profit or parish." We fund a lot of public research and periodically we hit big-time pay dirt. As a close Republican friend of mine often reminded me, "Our government wasn't designed to be efficient, but effective." It's time to inspire a new generation with our effectiveness/greatness. Let's stop this virus before it claims more of our innocent loved ones. We are America. We can do this!

Hollace Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

