Letter: Time to limit freedom of speech?

When it comes to communicating between individuals or with organized groups, you have to wonder where we’re headed as a nation. Especially considering the prevailing contemporary attitude, especially from politicians and college campuses, of “my way or the highway.” The current variation of that attitude is “Cancel Culture.” Unlike the PC police who may be critical of a point of view with which they disagree but nonetheless listen, “cancel culture” advocates wish to silence people with whom they disagree. Followers continue to enlist support of those who want to set a limit on the freedom of speech. It’s hard to imagine that the First Amendment of our Constitution ought to be redefined in order to accommodate whatever it is that one wants to reject, or not listen to. Worth remembering that “my way or the highway,” regardless of who’s listening, often leads to a bitter end.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
