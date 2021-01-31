Letter: Time to Put an End to the Filibuster

Our Arizona Legislators in Washington need to stand behind their constituents and support an end to the filibuster. Already Republicans have begun their mantra to obstruct any legislation from the Biden administration, regardless of what it might be. They know they can use the filibuster to stop every piece of legislation that comes its way. Our country is in a crisis right now. We are all looking to Congress to pass measures and adopt policy that help end economic disparity, provide fair health care, and protect our environment. None of this can get done without Congress policing itself in order to make its way back to a functioning entity. We have had ten years of inaction on the part of the Senate. It’s time to get substantial and meaningful policy passed. It begins with an end to the filibuster.
Jane Atkins
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.