Letter: Time to re-visit national health care

Capitalism and individualism have helped the U.S. gain unheard-of wealth, and the role of government in an individual’s life should be only as much as necessary. However, there are issues too important to leave to individual or business initiatives. It is time for a national health system! Such a system would offer the following advantages:
Hospitals and clinics could share expensive medical equipment, alleviating the duplication that is now the case.
Supplies could be more equitably distributed.
Infections could be more easily traced.
A centralized data collection system could facilitate a faster response.
Bulk purchasing of medications would save considerable money.
Hospitals could be assigned to offer non-essential services that would not interfere with pandemic control.
The Constitution declares the promotion of “the general welfare” of the people among the roles of government. The Declaration of Independence lists “the pursuit of happiness” as an unalienable right. Every American must have access to affordable, accessible and high quality healthcare. How can we pursue happiness without it?
Renate Schulz
Northwest side
