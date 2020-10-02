Letter: Time to reign in Majority Leader's power

The utter hypocrisy of Sen. McConnell's vow to fill Justice Ginsburg seat shows something to the American public that few ever consider. It is time to reign in the power of the Majority Leader of the Senate to prevent one man, elected by less than half the total population of his state, the ability to say "No" to the entire country. The power of the Majority Leader comes from the rules of the Senate and can be changed by the Senate. While the Majority Leader can set the agenda, he should not be able to thwart a sitting President's appointments. If a political appointment is made, hearings and votes should be held in a timely matter before the end of the current session. While this would not impact the latest vacancy on the Court, it would have prevented the politicizing of the Court found in 2016 and forced the Senate to hold hearings, and possibly votes, on President Obama's choice.
Brian Johnson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
