Letter: Time to Rotate the Bench?

At the time that our constitution was written, life expectancy in the US was less than 50 years. A man appointed to the Supreme Court back then, someone highly accomplished by age 35, might serve out his lifetime appointment in just under two decades. Fast forward to today and our average life expectancy being almost 80, that same hypothetical judge might hand down decisions affecting our lives for 50 years. I didn't let even my parents, whom I loved most dearly, interpret for that long how I should be living my life.