Apparently Trump's lawyers are going to try to make Jurors believe that he thought he had a "mountain of evidence" (as he puts it) of voter fraud--even though his own AG had dismissed it all as "BS" (which made Trump throw his lunch against a wall.) Moreover, his stooge Rudy Giuliani admitted to Rusty Bowers that "we have a lot of theories but no evidence." And 60+ judges approached by Giuliani found none.

Trump only needs to convince one juror in each trial to "hang" the jury. What will his base think if that happens? Some, we can guess, will see God's hand. But will enough vote for him in swing states to win the election? Trump has lost the total popular vote twice. It would be Good's hand indeed if he wins the popular vote but loses the swing states. As Liz Cheney puts it, there will be a day when there's no more Donald Trump--but the dishonor of those who failed to impeach him will remain.