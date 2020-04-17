Letter: time to use personel commen sense

Here we go again, taking direction from the experts. We, the citizens, of our country are not stupid. I know from the evidence presented to us every day that hundreds of coronavirus infected people have benefited from the use of a drug that has been in use for treating malaria for several decades, without serious side effects. While this drug, cloroquine is being used in several countries with notable success, the experts, CDC, say "NO."
As to the use of masks, again the "the experts" said "no, they are not effective", at least till now. (Now that they are available).
Maybe they are afraid of losing influence and fame.
Dr. Fauci, of CDC fame, who we see every day giving us doomsday news and opinions opined in January that the coronavirus was not a problem!
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
