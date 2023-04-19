Tired of waking up to another shooting? How many made headlines during the week of the NRA convention? Let's see.

There's the 16-year old who rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas and got shot.

The New York car that pulled into the wrong driveway and was fired upon by the homeowner who killed a passenger.

The Kentucky bank employee with his newly-purchased AR-15 style rifle who killed five at the bank.

And, don't forget that sweet 16 party in Alabama the ended with four dead and 32 wounded.

We live in a country where we've allowed gun violence to surpass car accidents and disease as the leading killer of our children.

We go to events passively clutching our clear bags while being terrorized by too many guns in the hands of people with no idea how to use them safely.

We can fix this! YOU can fix this! In the next election, make sure you vote for candidates who support common sense gun safety legislation.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley