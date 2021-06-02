 Skip to main content
Letter: Timing and Tactics
Letter: Timing and Tactics

Timing is the difference between success and failure in everything in life. Today, the Biden administration is a byproduct of the Left. The Big Lie is a phrase that often appears in many of this newspaper’s Letters to the Editor.

Saul Alinsky’s eleventh tactics rule states, “if you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counter side.” The Left’s well-trained subversive supporters spew venom by putting pen to paper with their version of the Big Lie. When simply, the Big Lie, is the Left’s active measures designed to create doubt and fear in people’s lives. It is what the Left does best.

The perfect time is now for the Left to trigger its destructive design. Another opportunity may not come for many years after the American people decode Biden’s Globalist and anti-American policies for what they are – the true Big Lie!

Rafael Polo

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

