Letter: Tired of promoting RACISM

Is it just me? OR is anyone else TIRED of the FAR-LEFT DEMOCRATS promoting Anti-White Racism + dividing OUR country with anti-Asian, anti-Jewish, anti-anything that does not promote “ UNITY”? Oh, yes, they do promote illegal immigrants to move through out OUR country while spending “OUR” Taxpayors on Their Transportation, Room , Food, Medical& Clothiing. What do they provide to our homeless Citizens. NADA! It’ time for us Citizens to start our research to find out WHO makes up the Far-Left Democrat group so we will know who to vote out of office come November, 2022.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.