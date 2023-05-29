Here she is again, sore loser Kari Lake, with her picture plastered on the front page, being told AGAIN "no" you didn't receive enough votes to win and there was no monkey business with the votes. Yawn. The majority of us learned, when we were adolescents, that sometimes we're going to lose and when we do, we accept our loss(es) and move on. Adolescents tend to be narcissists (i.e. Lake and Trump) and blame others when they lose, using humiliation and bullying tactics to try to get their way. Fortunately, most of us move on from adolescence to adulthood. Imagine what it would be like if we had such a person leading our state or, our country. Oh yeah, we do know...the ongoing adolescent misbehavior has resulted in an exhausted nation trying to deal with/appease the ongoing temper tantrums. Yawn.