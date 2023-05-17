Illegal immigration, here we go again.

Talking about this subject, is like talking about the weather, it is interesting,

but what we say or do as citizens has no effect.

Tucson as a sanctuary city, with a big heart, does nothing and does the best

it can to be "union station" as the migrants are transported to "families and friends"

whatever that means?

This is not the early 1900's. We are all concerned for the well being of the migrants

so why do we continue to send federal representatives to Washington without meaningful

results.

Perhaps Congress could use some common sense, which as we know, is not common.

Duane Hartzler

SaddleBrooke