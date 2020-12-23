Letter: Titles in America

There are many kinds of titles used by people in this country. Everything from "Mister", "Miss" "Mrs." to "Senator", "Mayor", "General", "Principal" and so forth. As is proper in a republic, none of them are hereditary. All are earned in one way or another. The news media have no problem with using such titles as "Reverend", or "Judge" when referring to someone who has a legitimate claim to that title. I do not understand why there should be any difficulty in using the title "Doctor" when referring to someone who has an advanced academic degree. Originally the title "Doctor" was conferred by early universities on anyone who achieved a high degree of knowledge in any subject including medicine. And today it is conferred only by a committee of people who themselves have an advanced level of knowledge in a subject. It is not easy to achieve. Are we to deny honoring the academic title while granting so many others? I say give Dr. Jill Biden her due - she earned it.
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.