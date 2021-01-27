 Skip to main content
Letter: To be a Democrat or Republican
In 1954, I was a politically ignorant 17 year old freshman in Stuart Udall's Poli-Sci 101 class at the U of A. In one of his lectures, before quitting to begin his first term as Congressman, he said..."In Arizona, Democrats may vote in the Democratic Party Primary and Republicans in the Republican Primary. If you're leaning toward the Republican Party, register as a Democrat and vice-versa" . My hand shot up to ask him to explain. He said, almost verbatim,

"In this way, you can vote for the most Mickey Mouse candidate to run against your first choice ." I have been a Republican Party member since I was old enough to vote, though there were elections when the choice

was difficult. Four years ago, I expressed my opinion on this page never realizing just HOW DANGEROUS Trump was to our democracy . I know what France did to Napoleon... don't we have an island for Trump somewhere?

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

