Letter: To criticize is very easy

It’s all around us every day in the media (TV, papers, internet, radio, etc.). Criticism of anything is fair game: political party’s positions, government actions/inactions, laws, rules, regulations, people’s looks, dress, mannerisms, opinions, you name it. Along with being critical, it’s much more difficult to offer positive solutions.
The easiest thing to be is a ‘Monday morning quarterbac.’ When you have the historical facts and are able to look back, it’s definitely easier to find a different or better way of doing things. Hindsight is almost 100% correct.
We, in this country, have so much to be thankful for: so, let’s all be more constructive, positive, and inclusive.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!