Letter: To criticize is very easy
It’s all around us every day in the media (TV, papers, internet, radio, etc.). Criticism of anything is fair game: political party’s positions, government actions/inactions, laws, rules, regulations, people’s looks, dress, mannerisms, opinions, you name it. Along with being critical, it’s much more difficult to offer positive solutions.

The easiest thing to be is a ‘Monday morning quarterbac.’ When you have the historical facts and are able to look back, it’s definitely easier to find a different or better way of doing things. Hindsight is almost 100% correct.

We, in this country, have so much to be thankful for: so, let’s all be more constructive, positive, and inclusive.

Warren Wright

Oro Valley

