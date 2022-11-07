Letter: To Debate or not to Debate

Debate at its best uses a commonly held set of facts to convince listeners to support one candidate or another in an election. Both facts and opinions are used to sway voters.

As a state and a nation we are divided over what the facts are. I want to hear debates to help me decide who is most qualified to represent me. If that is not possible I support a candidate who refuses to debate and instead is grilled by journalists asking hard questions so as to determine who will best represent me.