Letter: To Debate or not to Debate

11/5/2022

To debate or not to debate

Debate at its best uses a commonly held set of facts to convince listeners to support one candidate or another in an election. Both facts and opinions are used to sway voters.

As a state and a nation we are divided over what the facts are. I want to hear debates to help me decide who is most qualified to represent me. If that is not possible I support a candidate who refuses to debate and instead is grilled by journalists asking hard questions so as to determine who will best represent me.

George Monroe

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

