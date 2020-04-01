Letter: To Everything There is a Season, Now is the Time for a National Shut-Down, and the Time for Parents to be With Their Frightened Children.

The USA needs to be proactive and shut down now, in-order to to contain the virus and the economic fallout. We all know it only gets worse and more lives are lost if we wait. The sooner we get this contained, the sooner we can rebuild our economy. There is No economic gain to be made for anyone whose goal is to profit off of this virus in any manner, and this is not a time for business or politics. Begin an in-home quarantine now to protect your families, schools are closed and children need to be supervised in their own homes. Take the lead America, and protect your citizens now, and save lives.
Children are scared, everyone is scared, our lives have been upended. But, children have more difficulty making sense of what is going on and figuring out what they should be doing. Children function best with routine and that has been taken away from them now that schools have had to close. They will have nervous energy, and may act-out because of anxiety, and not being able to understand what is happening in their lives. Children who live with a family that is anxious will absorb their families anxiety and become more fearful. Now is the time for families to love their children, help them feel safe and secure, and do their best to enjoy this time together. Create a healthy routine for them to follow and most of all help them to feel secure in whatever way you can.
Cheryl Kelli
Midtown
