Letter: To GOP Senators/traitors
Letter: To GOP Senators/traitors

Trump lost the election. There is no credible evidence of fraud. Efforts to overturn the will of the majority of Americans in court have failed. So now Trump is calling in lawmakers from swing states, starting with Michigan, to strong arm them into subverting democracy. And the vast majority of you are either so craven, so fearful of Trump or some combination of those things that you are willing accomplices in this blatant act of treason.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

