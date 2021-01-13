 Skip to main content
Letter: To impeach or not to impeach
Letter: To impeach or not to impeach

Recent opinions pertaining to impeaching President Trump are trending towards just letting him run out the clock.

This would because huge mistake. The President solicited insurrection by his words and actions this past Wednesday and he must be held accountable. Failure to do this will allow the next Tin Pot Dictator to run roughshod over the Constitution. Failure to hold him to account would be tantamount to giving the President absolute powers and zero accountability for his transgressions.

While impeachment maybe an exercise in futility it is a necessary one so, that should we foolishly elect another person of Trump's caliber, there will be precedent for removing them from office and punishing them when justified.

Should the House and Senate pass on this they would be tacitly endorsing acts of sedition, insurrection and the ultimate demise of the Constitution and the United States of America.

Steve Arnold

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

