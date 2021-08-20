Letter: To Mask Or Not...

Because the governors in Arizona & Florida made a political decision to not require masks in schools, I'd like to make a suggestion that doesn't conflict with their executive orders. Why not segregate students by mask choice? Put all non-mask wearing in their own classes, with separate recess & lunch breaks. Schedule unmasked students for lunch after masked students so that surfaces have to be sanitized once. Segregate college classes in the same way when 2+ classes are available. When one class is available, seat the unmasked on the Right and the masked on the Left. Maybe the unmasked classes will become micro-super spreaders. After all, Covid is just a scam, right?
Josephine Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.