 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To Mask Or Not...
View Comments

Letter: To Mask Or Not...

  • Comments

Because the governors in Arizona & Florida made a political decision to not require masks in schools, I'd like to make a suggestion that doesn't conflict with their executive orders. Why not segregate students by mask choice? Put all non-mask wearing in their own classes, with separate recess & lunch breaks. Schedule unmasked students for lunch after masked students so that surfaces have to be sanitized once. Segregate college classes in the same way when 2+ classes are available. When one class is available, seat the unmasked on the Right and the masked on the Left. Maybe the unmasked classes will become micro-super spreaders. After all, Covid is just a scam, right?

Josephine Abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News