Letter: To my fellow citizens

To my fellow citizens who are conservative and practice their beliefs with integrity, you are a blessing to America. To my fellow citizens who are liberal or progressive, and strive to improve society for all of us, we are better off because of your efforts.
To those who traffic in lies and falsehoods for personal advantage, who hypocritically mislead those who trust them, who enabled president Trump through deceit to promote their personal political ambitions, knowingly participated in the toxic lie that Mr. Trump won the election and voted to disenfranchise and set aside the election outcome undoing democracy, you deserve scorn, there is little moral distinction between you and Nazi collaborators -you knew better but breeched the public trust anyway.
You share responsibility for the indecency and desecration of our democracy that occurred on Wednesday January 6, 2021 and you share responsibility for the damage done by this president. America deserves better – you have failed us and failed to protect our nation!
Keith Shelman
Midtown
