Letter: To Sen. Sinema
Letter: To Sen. Sinema

Sen. Sinema. You have shown a willingness to try a bipartisan approach to legislation. It seems it may be working. 13 Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill. Maybe they voted for it because there was something in it for them or their constituents. Now those 13 face the anger and ire of their own party. It just shows how badly Republicans want anything Democratic to fail. On your quest for bipartisanship I say tread carefully and lightly. At any moment your alliances may blow up on you and leave you wounded to bleed on your own.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

