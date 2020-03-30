Letter: To test or not to test
Letter: To test or not to test

There is a stark contrast in Saturday's paper regarding COVID-19 testing and the health implications for the state. On the one hand, Dr. Cara Christ, state health services director, says Arizonans should pretty much forget about getting tested to determine if they have the virus. A few pages later, UA virologist and professor Felicia Goodrum Sterling says "we need widespread testing" to determine how widespread and how severe the disease is in Arizona.

Who to believe - a political appointee or a respected laboratory scientist?

Sara Hammond

Midtown

