Donald Trump is one who:
*does not understand the political process
*seemingly has never read the constitution
*is ignorant of forge in affairs
*does not know how to comport himself as head of state or leader of the free world
*considers himself wiser & more intellegent than anyone
*does not accept counsel
*refuses to condemn white supremisists
*denigrates and ridicules those who disagree with him
*has little understanding of history with no desire to learn
*admires dictators and aspires to emulate them
*in his "wisdom" pulled out of the International climate accord and the international nuclear agreement, making our world less safe
*is both unethical and inept
*has contempt for the truth
*abandons friends and allies
Do you want this person for another four years? Really?
Marita Stith
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.