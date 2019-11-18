Donald Trump is one who:

*does not understand the political process

*seemingly has never read the constitution

*is ignorant of forge in affairs

*does not know how to comport himself as head of state or leader of the free world

*considers himself wiser & more intellegent than anyone

*does not accept counsel

*refuses to condemn white supremisists

*denigrates and ridicules those who disagree with him

*has little understanding of history with no desire to learn

*admires dictators and aspires to emulate them

*in his "wisdom" pulled out of the International climate accord and the international nuclear agreement, making our world less safe

*is both unethical and inept

*has contempt for the truth

*abandons friends and allies

Do you want this person for another four years? Really?

Marita Stith

Southwest side

