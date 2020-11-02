Letter: To Trump/Pence Rally goers

I am an American senior citizen concerned with the well-being of all Americans.
How long will you put up with being used? Trump and Pence revel in your adoration, but do not care a bit about you. They hold rallies where COVID virus is peaking. Hospitals are overburdened. They are tested frequently for the virus, call it “a hoax,” refuse to wear a mask, don’t care if you wear a mask, but know it is a dangerous, potentially fatal disease. 220,000 people have died. They have convinced you of the “hoax,” that makes you and your loved ones more susceptible to the disease and death.
Reporters asked about holding rallies during a pandemic. Their responses related to their own safety, not the well-being of the attendees. They protect themselves, while encouraging you to be exposed. At the recent rally in Omaha, staff left attendees stranded in freezing temps for up to 3 hours. 30 people needed medical treatment. Several were hospitalized.
Al Benford
East side
