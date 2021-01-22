Letter: To use a phrase from the Internet: The noise you hear is the glass ceiling breaking.

The United States now has a WOMAN VICE PRESIDENT!! YES!! YES!! YES!! It was a thrilling emotional moment to see Kamala Harris, a woman of color, being inaugurated as Vice President of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayer.
JOE BIDEN IS NOW PRESIDENT!! It was also a thrilling emotional moment when Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Now maybe the country can started healing after 4 years of horror.
(Pardon me while I use a lot of adjectives). Their election was fair and square, legal, legitimate, honest, secure. To those of you who doubt that, why do you believe a bunch of lies that have been repeatedly debunked? Please go to the msnnewsfeed and read the articles that prove the election was secure.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.