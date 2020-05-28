Letter: To Wear or Not To Wear

I accept a person's right to contract COVID-19 but I don't accept that they have the right to infect me.
Not wearing a mask, you may contract COVID-19 but you also expose me and everyone else.
To Illustrate.
You and I face each other with spray paint cans and plastic beer cups. Every word, sneeze, and cough are a spray. The further we are from one another, the less paint we receive.
If I put the cup over my mouth and nose, they are protected, but your spray still reaches my eyes and body.
But, if you put the cup in front of your paint spray, I won't get any.
The same with a mask. Wear one because you care about others.
I'm asking every TV, radio, newspaper, magazine, online outlet to cover/explain why we need to wear masks - to protect each other's right to stay safe.
Gary Benna
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!