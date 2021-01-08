Letter: Todays actions in our Nations Capital

It is with great sadness I express these thoughts/ I watched the horrible scene on the steps of our nations capital as it was overrun by protesters. I will take this memory to my grave.I never thought in my wildest dreams that we would see a sitting president inciting insurrection in my lifetime. Have we lost our way?
I remember reading last week that President Putin and a Russian bank had guaranteed a loan to President Trump issued by the Deutsche Bank. I do not know the amount, but I have to say that Putin and his bank made a wise choice. Even if Trump defaults Putin got his money's worth after watching today's actions in our Nations capital
My sincere hope is that future generations of Americans will be able to look back and forgive the mess people created the American people created by electing a president like Donald Trump
David Sunderman
Midtown
