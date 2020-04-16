Letter: Today's Editorial cartoon
View Comments

Letter: Today's Editorial cartoon

I am very proud of and aware of my Jewish heritage, and I consider myself to be respectful of other people's viewpoints but, today, I found the Fitz cartoon on your Editorial Page to be very offensive. I am sure that offending people was not its purpose, but comparing our boring isolation of today, under a government on record as doing whatever it takes to save all of us, to the suffering of sequestered people governed by 3rd Reich who was out to annihilate them is in poor taste, to say the least.

Bob Feinman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News