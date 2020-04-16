Letter: Today's Editorial cartoon

I am very proud of and aware of my Jewish heritage, and I consider myself to be respectful of other people's viewpoints but, today, I found the Fitz cartoon on your Editorial Page to be very offensive. I am sure that offending people was not its purpose, but comparing our boring isolation of today, under a government on record as doing whatever it takes to save all of us, to the suffering of sequestered people governed by 3rd Reich who was out to annihilate them is in poor taste, to say the least.
Bob Feinman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
