Letter: Today's Republican Party

The January 6th Commissions presentations show the Republican Party as corrupt as Trump.
Nixon was bad. Republican leaders knew that, so asked him to resign. Trump is worse. Republican leaders know this, but they're quiet as church mice because they fear his anger. Trump is an entertainer. Facts and the truth bore him, as it does his followers. He's good at criticizing others so they laugh, or make them feel they're victims so they boo. Lying means nothing to him. He doesn't feel a shred of guilt doing so. Winning is what matters. Anyway, any how.
Trump was sued approximately 3,500 times before becoming President, was impeached twice in office, with the help of Republican leaders intended to change the outcome of the election by overthrowing the government. There's a level of sickness in the Republican Party that would be best addressed by voting every Republican out of office.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.