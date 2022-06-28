Letter: Today's Republican Party

Nixon was bad. Republican leaders knew that, so asked him to resign. Trump is worse. Republican leaders know this, but they're quiet as church mice because they fear his anger. Trump is an entertainer. Facts and the truth bore him, as it does his followers. He's good at criticizing others so they laugh, or make them feel they're victims so they boo. Lying means nothing to him. He doesn't feel a shred of guilt doing so. Winning is what matters. Anyway, any how.