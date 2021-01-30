 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Today's Republicans Want Power Not Democracy
View Comments

Letter: Today's Republicans Want Power Not Democracy

The smoke has cleared from our sacked national capitol, let’s move on from shock and denial to acceptance of today’s Republican Party: an organization that insists on political power without the bother of democracy. They and their leader suppress voters, threaten public servants, gerrymander districts continually and now refuse to uphold democracy by insisting a loser is the winner. They sent red-hatted thugs to Washington, DC to intimidate lawmakers.

This is a taste of the future. The Republican Party is shamelessly propagating the Big Lie about the presidential election just as another party propagated one in Germany before World War II. We need to convict this unrepentant ringleader and prosecute his mob. Then we need to trounce Republicans each election, just as we dumped Trump in this one by 7.1 million popular and 74 electoral votes. Certified.

Mark Hengesbaugh

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News