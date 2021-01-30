Letter: Today's Republicans Want Power Not Democracy

The smoke has cleared from our sacked national capitol, let’s move on from shock and denial to acceptance of today’s Republican Party: an organization that insists on political power without the bother of democracy. They and their leader suppress voters, threaten public servants, gerrymander districts continually and now refuse to uphold democracy by insisting a loser is the winner. They sent red-hatted thugs to Washington, DC to intimidate lawmakers.
This is a taste of the future. The Republican Party is shamelessly propagating the Big Lie about the presidential election just as another party propagated one in Germany before World War II. We need to convict this unrepentant ringleader and prosecute his mob. Then we need to trounce Republicans each election, just as we dumped Trump in this one by 7.1 million popular and 74 electoral votes. Certified.
Mark Hengesbaugh
Foothills
