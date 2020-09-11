 Skip to main content
Letter: Today's, "Response to COVID has been Robust??"
Just when you think you've read all the inanities possible, a letter like this one pops onto the radar. What remote jungle site has this scribe been marooned on for the last 7 months?

Have you forgotten Trump's, "...this virus 'thing' is all a big hoax...this is just a media frenzy...this COVID-19 won't affect us..." There was no robust action to prepare for the worst. There was total inaction leading directly to the worst! How can the letter writer explain the fact that we lead the world-by a wide margin-in both positive cases and deaths?

While countries with true leaders sprang into action, read that Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, etc. we languished with a total absense of leadership. We were immediately behind in testing, in providing, PPE, in ramping up our inhalators and, most critically, in providing smart guidelines nationally such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and business closures. Trump is directly responsible for our ghastly COVID-19 figures. Face facts, don't obliterate them.

William Ohl

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

