Letter: Tolerance when we disagree

Re the December 11 letter, "Justice, not hatred, drives impeachment." The writer stated, "The president himself is guilty of the Seven Deadly Sins (envy, greed, gluttony, sloth. lust, anger and pride), and his supporters rally behind him in vicious and slanderous campaigns, thus becoming equally guilty, no one should tolerate that."
Just before that, the writer stated, "We have disagreed with one another, which is actually good in a democracy," and turns right around and slams not just Trump, but also the tens of thousands of American citizens who show up at Trump campaign rallies. We are then instructed that no one should tolerate that. None of the letter doesn't strike me as very tolerant.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
