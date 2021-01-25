Letter: Toleration is Not the Same as Forgiveness

The GOP states that the impeachment of Trump will further divide the country. The key word in this statement is “further.” The cause of the divide is/was the “big lie” that the presidential election was illegitimate. They have yet to apologize for the continued perpetuation of this lie.
Let me repeat, the GOP is/was the cause of our disunity, but want to place the blame of disunity on the Democrats and President-Elect Biden. While we may have to live with Trump supporters and the Trump Party, we do not need to support their false belief in the lie and we certainly do not need to trust them with political power.
The GOP is not interested in unity; it is extremely interested in maintaining and increasing their political power--- whether through democratic means or authoritarian means. This always has been how the modern GOP operates. We forget this at the peril of our nation.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.