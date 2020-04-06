Letter: Tom Dempsey

73 year old Ex- NFL Field Goal kicker Tom Dempsey passed away due to, coronavirus! For 43 years he held the record for a 63 yard Field Goal! The story was he was right handed he kicked with his right foot! He had no toes on his right foot!! He had a special boot made for him, and could only kick!! He was a brave man to pick that way!! He had a long career. RIP my man!! Remember it was Coronavirus that took his life!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
