Letter: Tone-Deaf President Trumps Peace for "Domination"

If you awaken in the morning, look in the mirror and congratulate yourself for acts of violence and awkward reality-show outlandishness, then applaud yourself publicly in third person, there might be something deeply wrong with you. When your political challenger is appropriately wearing a pandemic mask, calling for justice, equality and harmony while condemning violence and you are tear-gassing citizens on America’s streets as they peacefully protest so you can take a staged photo, there might be something deeply wrong with you. And when the bishop of the church calls you out for using the historic parish of prayer and inclusion and the Bible as gimmicky props, there might be something deeply wrong with you.
America needs healing. Communities embedded with inequality and systemic racism cry out for justice and opportunity. This won't happen without change that begins at the top. When peace is needed, we are served “overwhelming force” and “domination.”
Tone deaf has never spoken so loudly.
Don Scott
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
